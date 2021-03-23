Fatal Crash, SH1, Manakau
Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 4:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a man has died following a two car
crash in Manakau, Horowhenua.
Police were notified of
the crash at the intersection of State Highway One and Kuku
Beach Road at around 1:28pm.
Prior to the crash,
Police had signalled for a vehicle to stop.
The driver
of the vehicle did stop and an officer approached the
vehicle to speak to him.
It is then, the driver has
driven off from the officer and continued driving at speed
south along State Highway One.
Police did not pursue
the vehicle, but a short time later came across the scene of
the crash.
The driver of the vehicle Police stopped
has died at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle
appears uninjured but has been transported by ambulance to
hospital for observations.
The road is currently
closed while our staff examine the scene.
As soon as
possible one lane will be opened to allow traffic to pass
and once the scene is cleared both lanes will be
reopened.
Motorists are advised to expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers
The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market.
“This is a package of both urgent and long-term measures that will increase housing supply, relieve pressure on the market and make it easier for first-home buyers,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>
Australian & NZ Governments: Joint Statement On Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang
The Australian and New Zealand Governments today reiterate their grave concerns about the growing number of credible reports of severe human rights abuses against ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.
In particular, there is clear evidence of severe human rights abuses that include restrictions on freedom of religion, mass surveillance, large-scale extra-judicial detentions, as well as forced labour and forced birth control, including sterilisation... More>>