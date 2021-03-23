Police Locate Man Wanted In Relation To Mt Maunganui Incident

A 31-year-old man wanted by Police in relation to an incident in Mt Maunganui on 19 March has today been located and taken into police custody.

Police were seeking the man after he was alleged to have discharged a firearm in the direction of police officers while he was being pursued on foot.

He was located at an address in Hamilton East this afternoon and will be appearing in Hamilton District Court tomorrow on a number of charges.

