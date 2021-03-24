Update:Serious Crash- South Road, Manutahi, South Taranaki District
Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 6:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
23 March 2021
Police can confirm the driver
of the car involved in the earlier crash with a truck on
South Road, Manutahi has died.
An investigation into
the circumstances of the crash are underway.
The road
remains closed and diversions are in
place.
