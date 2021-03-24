Eastern Police Urge Motorists To Report Unsafe Driving
Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 9:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Eastern District Police are reminding motorists of the
consequences of reckless and unsafe behaviour on our
roads.
Between 1 January and 21 March, 215 vehicles
have been impounded across the region for a range of
offences including repeat drink driving, street racing and
burn outs, and driving while disqualified or
forbidden.
These offences can result in an automatic
28-day impoundment, as well as fees for towage and storage,
and a court appearance.
“Police will not hesitate to
impound a vehicle when a driver's behaviour puts themselves,
their passengers and all other road users at risk of serious
injury or even death,” Senior Sergeant Mark Clayton
says.
“We're working closely with local councils and
other community groups to address this behaviour but we
can’t do it alone — anyone who witnesses dangerous
driving is urged to call us on 105 with the time, location
and the vehicle’s registration.”
Information can
also be supplied anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on
0800 555 111.
“Police will continue to act on
information provided to us to help ensure all road users are
safe and feel safe,” Senior Sergeant Clayton
says.
