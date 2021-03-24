Missing Person, Wellington

Wellington Police are appealing for sightings of missing 16-year-old Parengaope (Ope) O’Donnell.

Ope was last seen in the Hutt Valley area on 10 March 2021 and may have travelled to the areas of Levin, Ōtaki, Whanganui and Rotorua.

If you have seen Ope or have information which might help Police locate her, please get in touch via 111 and quote file number 210304/6427.

You can also view this release, including images, on the NZ Police app or at: https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/missing-person-wellington-0

