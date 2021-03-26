SH1, Hampton Downs Closed While Road Cleared - Waikato
Friday, 26 March 2021, 7:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway One (Waikato Expressway) at Hampton Downs
is now closed in both directions while the road is
cleared.
This follows earlier crashes along the
highway.
Motorists are asked to expect
delays.
ENDS
