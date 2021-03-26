Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dog Control Policy And Bylaw Review Update

Friday, 26 March 2021, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The Council has now completed the hearings and is finalising its deliberations as part of the Dog Control Policy and Bylaw Review.

The policy and bylaw is being reviewed in accordance with the Dog Control Act 1996 and Local Government Act 2002.

The Decision Report detailing the recommendations and final draft policy and bylaw will be discussed at the Council’s Environment Committee meeting on 10 June. A final decision will be made by the full Council on 24 June.

Councillor Jamie Arbuckle, who chairs the Animal Control Sub-Committee, said the proposed review received 679 submissions and also a petition signed by 699 people opposing dogs being on leash in the Taylor River Reserve.

“The hearings that followed the submission period gave an opportunity for submitters to highlight and explain the issues raised in their written submissions to the Hearing Panel,” he said.

The Hearing Panel, made up of Chair Councillor Arbuckle and Councillors Nadine Taylor, Thelma Sowman and Barbara Faulls, undertook a number of site visits as part of the decision-making process.

Clr Arbuckle said the Hearings Panel was mindful of providing opportunities for the exercise and recreational needs of dogs and their owners while recognising the need to minimise danger, distress and nuisance to the community generally. “It is trying to find a balance between the control of dogs and recognition of the numerous benefits of responsible dog ownership.”

“The Panel is now finalising its deliberations phase, considering all the written submissions alongside the additional comments heard during the hearings,” said Clr Arbuckle.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour's Less Than Radical Housing Package

Houses are now like Bitcoin with a street address, a speculative currency priced beyond the reach of ordinary humans. The public is not impressed. Don’t tell Judith Collins, but the polls indicate that more Kiwis would support a meaningful capital gains tax on housing than would oppose it... More>>

 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 