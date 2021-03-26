Dog Control Policy And Bylaw Review Update

The Council has now completed the hearings and is finalising its deliberations as part of the Dog Control Policy and Bylaw Review.

The policy and bylaw is being reviewed in accordance with the Dog Control Act 1996 and Local Government Act 2002.

The Decision Report detailing the recommendations and final draft policy and bylaw will be discussed at the Council’s Environment Committee meeting on 10 June. A final decision will be made by the full Council on 24 June.

Councillor Jamie Arbuckle, who chairs the Animal Control Sub-Committee, said the proposed review received 679 submissions and also a petition signed by 699 people opposing dogs being on leash in the Taylor River Reserve.

“The hearings that followed the submission period gave an opportunity for submitters to highlight and explain the issues raised in their written submissions to the Hearing Panel,” he said.

The Hearing Panel, made up of Chair Councillor Arbuckle and Councillors Nadine Taylor, Thelma Sowman and Barbara Faulls, undertook a number of site visits as part of the decision-making process.

Clr Arbuckle said the Hearings Panel was mindful of providing opportunities for the exercise and recreational needs of dogs and their owners while recognising the need to minimise danger, distress and nuisance to the community generally. “It is trying to find a balance between the control of dogs and recognition of the numerous benefits of responsible dog ownership.”

“The Panel is now finalising its deliberations phase, considering all the written submissions alongside the additional comments heard during the hearings,” said Clr Arbuckle.

© Scoop Media

