Northbound Lane Of Johnsonville Motorway Blocked - Wellington
Saturday, 27 March 2021, 7:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
26 March 2021
The northbound lane of the
Johnsonville motorway (SH1) is currently closed following an
earlier incident.
The road is expected to be closed
for around two hours however northbound traffic is able to
divert through
Johnsonville.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more