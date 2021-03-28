Fatal Crash - Gisborne
Sunday, 28 March 2021, 1:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a crash in Gisborne
overnight.
At 10.15pm a moped scooter collided with
the rear of a parked truck on Anzac Street.
The moped
rider, a 34-year-old man, was critically injured in the
crash and was transported to Gisborne Hospital.
Sadly
he died a short time later.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
