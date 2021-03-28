Police Investigate Serious Assault In Hastings

Police are investigating a serious assault in Hastings early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident near a takeaway bar on Heretaunga Street West just after 1am today.

On arrival, a man was found to have suffered serious injuries.

He was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police are working to understand the circumstances leading up to the man's injuries, and to identify the person/s responsible.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the Heretaunga Street West area around the time of the incident and may be able to assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please contact 105 and quote file number 210328/7146.

