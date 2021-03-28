Bay Of Plenty Police Need Help To Find Genevieve

Bay of Plenty Police are looking for 35-year-old Genevieve from Pahoia.

Her family and Police have concerns for her well-being.

Genevieve was last seen at her home by her family at about 4.30pm yesterday.

She may have hitch-hiked from Pahoia to Tauranga.

A woman fitting her description was seen getting into a silver-coloured vehicle, similar to a Honda City, near the intersection of Pahoia Road and SH2 between 4.30pm and 5pm yesterday.

A witness also believes they saw her talking to a person in a light brown-coloured Ford Territory on SH2 yesterday afternoon.

If you gave her a ride, or you spoke to her, please get in touch as soon as possible.

Genevieve was last seen wearing a black-coloured top with a peacock feather motif and black-coloured stretch pants.

She had a red and yellow stripped shoulder bag with her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts

