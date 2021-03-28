Missing Woman Located – Bay Of Plenty
The 35-year-old woman reported missing from Pahoia has been located this afternoon safe and well.
Police would like to thank the public for their concern and assistance.
The 35-year-old woman reported missing from Pahoia has been located this afternoon safe and well.
Police would like to thank the public for their concern and assistance.
Houses are now like Bitcoin with a street address, a speculative currency priced beyond the reach of ordinary humans. The public is not impressed. Don’t tell Judith Collins, but the polls indicate that more Kiwis would support a meaningful capital gains tax on housing than would oppose it... More>>
Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers
The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>
Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern
Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>
Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions
Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>
Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better
The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>
Maori Party: New National Executive
This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>
Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts
New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>
Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed
Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>