Update: Bucklands Beach Serious Crash

Attributed to Senior Sergeant Anson Lin, Counties Manukau East Police.

Police can now advise that the child critically injured in a crash in Bucklands Beach on Tuesday 23 March has died in hospital.

Sadly, she passed away earlier this morning with family by her side at Starship Hospital.

Police extend our condolences to her family at this incredibly difficult time.

We have been providing the support we can to the family as well as the wider school community, who have been greatly impacted by this incident.

Going forward we will continue to work with partner agencies to help ensure those that require support have access to it.

Police will look to release the girl’s name in due course.

The Police investigation into the crash remains ongoing and there is no further update at this point.

