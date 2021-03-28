Flooding On SH73, Turiwhate To Otira - Tasman
Sunday, 28 March 2021, 5:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Heavy rain is causing flooding on SH73 between the West
Coast and Otira.
The road remains open at the moment,
however the rain is forecast to continue and there may be
further delays or road closures.
Motorists are asked
to avoid or postpone unnecessary travel in the area if
possible.
For those on the road, make sure you take
extra caution in the bad weather, drive to the conditions
and watch your following
distance.
