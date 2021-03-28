Flooding On SH73, Turiwhate To Otira - Tasman

Heavy rain is causing flooding on SH73 between the West Coast and Otira.

The road remains open at the moment, however the rain is forecast to continue and there may be further delays or road closures.

Motorists are asked to avoid or postpone unnecessary travel in the area if possible.

For those on the road, make sure you take extra caution in the bad weather, drive to the conditions and watch your following distance.

