Fatal Crash, Ashburton Lakes
Monday, 29 March 2021, 9:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise that a person who was injured in a
single-vehicle crash in the Ashburton Lakes area on Saturday
has died.
The crash, on Hakatere Potts Road, was
reported to Police around 1:35am on 27 March.
The
single occupant of the vehicle was airlifted to hospital,
however they sadly died yesterday.
The circumstances
of the crash remain under
investigation.
