Serious Crash - SH3 South Taranaki - Central

Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash in the area of Paetaia Road and SH3, Waitotara, South Taranaki.

There was a crash reported at 9am and initial indications are that a truck has rolled.

It is reported that the road is blocked and one person is reported to have serious injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

