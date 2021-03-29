Serious Crash - SH3 South Taranaki - Central
Monday, 29 March 2021, 9:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious
crash in the area of Paetaia Road and SH3, Waitotara, South
Taranaki.
There was a crash reported at 9am and
initial indications are that a truck has rolled.
It is
reported that the road is blocked and one person is reported
to have serious injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid
the
area.
