UPDATE: Serious Crash, SH3 South Taranaki - Central
Monday, 29 March 2021, 11:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH3, Waitotara, South Taranaki in the area of Paetaia
Road remains closed following an earlier serious
crash.
The crash, involving a truck that had
overturned, was reported at 9am.
One person has
received serious injuries in the crash.
The road
remains blocked and will be for some time while a tow is
arranged for the truck.
Motorists are asked to delay
travel in the
area.
