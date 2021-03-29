UPDATE: Serious Crash, SH3 South Taranaki - Central

SH3, Waitotara, South Taranaki in the area of Paetaia Road remains closed following an earlier serious crash.

The crash, involving a truck that had overturned, was reported at 9am.

One person has received serious injuries in the crash.

The road remains blocked and will be for some time while a tow is arranged for the truck.

Motorists are asked to delay travel in the area.

© Scoop Media

