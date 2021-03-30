UPDATE - Serious Crash, Rotoiti - Bay Of Plenty
Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 6:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
29 March 2021
Police can now confirm one person has
died following a crash on SH30 at Rotoiti Forest.
The
crash, involving a car and a truck, occurred near the
Hinehopu Golf Club about 4.10pm.
The driver of the car
died at the scene.
The truck driver was not injured
and the road is now
open.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more