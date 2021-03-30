UPDATE - Serious Crash, Rotoiti - Bay Of Plenty

29 March 2021

Police can now confirm one person has died following a crash on SH30 at Rotoiti Forest.

The crash, involving a car and a truck, occurred near the Hinehopu Golf Club about 4.10pm.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured and the road is now open.

