Police Accepts IPCA Findings

Police accepts an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report released today that found a Tasman officer’s use of urgent duty driving was not justified.

On 20 January 2020 a Blenheim-based AOS commander, identified as Officer B, was driving to Nelson with lights and sirens activated when he was observed by another officer travelling at excessive speed.

Officer B was on his way to a briefing for a search warrant in Motueka that afternoon.

The target of the search warrant was known to be violent and have access to methamphetamine and a semi-automatic shotgun.

Police policy enables officers to travel above the speed limit in certain circumstances, including when responding to a critical incident.

Tasman District Commander Superintendent Mike Johnson says Police investigated the incident and Officer B was subject to an employment investigation.

“The Police investigation found the threshold for any prosecution was not met.

An employment investigation was undertaken, and as with all employment matters conducted by Police these are confidential as are any resulting actions,” Superintendent Johnson says.

"New Zealand Police has the same privacy obligations when it comes to employment matters as any other employer, and as such, we are not in a position to provide any further comment in relation to the employment matters.

"However, I can comment on the fact that we are always seeking to consider all matters we are involved in carefully with regards to the safety of our people and the communities we serve every day."

