New Strategy To Address Housing In Hamilton

A new strategy provides the framework to address housing need in Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

The Housing Strategy is the first of its kind for the city and was adopted by Hamilton City Council’s Strategic Growth Committee today (30 March 2021).

It will provide guidance for decision making, tackle a broader range of housing issues than Council has traditionally addressed and is supported by short, medium and long-term actions to make it happen.

Committee Deputy Chair Councillor Ryan Hamilton said Council wants all Hamiltonians to have access to a warm, dry, safe and affordable place to live for themselves and their families.

“Council traditionally has taken the role of enabling housing through planning, policy and infrastructure. This Strategy is flipping that on its head and has people at the heart.

“We need a broad and multi-faceted approach to help make housing accessible and affordable across the whole spectrum from emergency to social housing, as well as assisting where we can with supply to alleviate the overheated private end of the market.

“Having a decent home is a basic human right and we have a responsibility to do what we can to help make this happen for the health and wellbeing of our people and our diverse communities,” he said.

The Strategy aligns with the United Nations Human Right to Adequate Housing and Waikato Housing Initiative’s strategy which is taking a regional approach to housing.

Among investigation and enabling work to get under way, a significant action in the Strategy is collaboration with Kāinga Ora and Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to deliver more social and affordable housing in the city, starting with key areas including Enderley.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate welcomed the Strategy on the back of the Government’s announcement around housing last week. She said collaboration with a range of agencies as well as iwi will be essential to its success.

“Housing is a really complex issue with lots of moving parts. This will ensure we’re all heading in the same direction and seeking the same outcome - that all people in our city are well-housed.”

The Strategy was developed by Elected Members, mana whenua and staff, along with the community housing sector.

