Slow Down, Phone Down, Buckle Up

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 11:15 am
We will be out on the roads this long weekend targeting drivers who put themselves and others at risk.

This Easter long weekend Police are reminding drivers to slow down, minimise distractions by putting their phone down, and buckle up.

“We want to ensure everyone can enjoy their Easter holiday plans, and return home safely,” says Inspector Pete Jones, acting Director National Road Policing Centre.

“To make sure that happens, road safety starts before you get behind the wheel – are you well rested, have you eaten and are you hydrated?

“Once you’re in the car, don’t speed, drive to the conditions, wear your seatbelt and be patient.

There will be a lot of traffic on the road so be courteous and keep a safe following distance.”

Slow down, drive sober, wear your seatbelt, and minimise distractions.

“It may sound like a broken record, but we have to keep pushing our safe driving behaviour messages in order to change attitudes and save lives,” says Inspector Jones.

"Speed is the single biggest determinant in whether someone walks away or is carried away.

A small change in speed makes a big difference to injury severity in a crash – for the driver and everyone else involved.

Less speed means less harm.

“We will continue to remain visible out on the roads this long weekend deterring drivers from speeding, and we will have checkpoints operating anytime, anywhere for alcohol and breath testing.

"Alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in about a third of all fatal crashes.

If you are going to drink, don’t drive.

Organise a sober driver to pick you up, or use public transport, taxi or Uber.

“Police will also be targeting drivers using their mobile phone.

"If you are driving, then you need to focus on the road to get everybody in the car to your destination safely.

Put the phone down.

There is no text, post or call that is so important to risk your life for.

“We can’t be everywhere 24/7 policing drivers’ behaviour, so our Easter road safety campaign includes a radio message allowing us to get in the car for a little while to remind drivers to drive safe, don’t speed, wear your seatbelt and put the phone down.”

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Report unsafe driving behaviour online www.police.govt.nz/105support or call 105 anytime, anywhere.

