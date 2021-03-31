Isobel Cooper BAppSc Joins VetStaff Limited

New Zealand’s only 100% locally owned and operated recruitment agency dedicated to the veterinary sector - is proud to announce that Isobel Cooper has joined its team.

"With both an animal science and recruitment industry experience, we’re beyond excited to have Isobel on our team” said VetStaffer Julie South “she brings not only recruitment agency experience, but Isobel’s animal science background means she talks the same language as veterinarians and veterinary nurses.”

VetStaff helps veterinarians, veterinary nurses, veterinary technicians and other veterinary sector staff find the jobs of their dreams. It supports New Zealand’s veterinary sector from independent owner-operated veterinary clinics through to corporate-owned NZ clinics.

VetStaff also helps overseas-qualified veterinarians who want to work in New Zealand – either as part of their working holiday (when that was a-happening thing) or to become permanent residents here via the skills shortage Work to Resident route.

There are approximately 3,000 registered veterinarians in New Zealand, of whom approximately 30% are overseas-qualified veterinarians[1] working in approximately 400 veterinary clinics from Cape Reinga to the Bluff and everywhere in between.

VetStaff works with suitably qualified veterinarians from around the world to find work and live in New Zealand.

[1] https://www.vetcouncil.org.nz/Web/Resources/Corporate_Documents/Web/Publications/Type/Corporate_Documents.aspx 2018-19 Annual Report

