Council Welcomes Applications To Its Major Event Sponsorship Fund

Event organisers can apply for funding for events being held between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2022 through Hamilton City Council’s Major Event Sponsorship Fund.

Applications to the fund, which provides sponsorship over $5,000 to major event organisers, opens today, Thursday 1 April.

“Major events are incredibly important for our city and its local economy,” says Council’s Economic Development Committee Chair Ryan Hamilton.

“Not only do these events provide an economic benefit but many of them deliver on social and cultural outcomes too, which is important for a healthy, vibrant and prosperous city.

“It’s wonderful to see this industry picking up again and we’re looking forward to hosting as many as we can in our great river city.”

For the coming financial year there is a fund of $410,000 available, with $365,000 going towards multi-year applications that were approved in the previous year. These included:

The Achilles Marathon Hamilton, November 2021

Round the Bridges, November 2021

Boon: Hamilton Street Art Festival, November 2021

Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival, February 2022

Balloons over Waikato, March 2022

NZ Marching Championships, March 2022

Feast Waikato, April 2022

The Great Kiwi Run and Walk Series, May 2022

Matariki ki Waikato, June 2022

The remaining $45,000 is available to provide support to organisations delivering events in line with Hamilton’s objectives. Applications for future financial years are also welcomed.

Applications close 30 April 2021.

