Update - Missing Person, Lower Hutt
A 19-year-old Hutt Valley man reported missing since early March has been located.
Thank you to all those who provided information.
Whenever we use Amazon for online shopping delivery, we should feel guilty. The company’s labour practices are notoriously unsafe. Shop floor employees in Amazon warehouses are required to work punishing ten to 12 hour shifts that routinely require them to walk 24 kilometres a day to fill orders and stack shelves. Meanwhile, their work output and journeys round the warehouses are being electronically tracked and timed to maximise efficiency... More>>
Minimum Wage: 1 April Changes Raise Incomes For 1.4 Million New Zealanders
Changes to the minimum wage, main benefit levels and superannuation rates that come into force today will raise the incomes for around 1.4 million New Zealanders. “This Government is committed to raising the incomes for all New Zealanders as part of ... More>>
Government: Next Steps For Auckland Light Rail
Transport Minister Michael Wood is getting Auckland light rail back on track with the announcement of an establishment unit to progress this important city-shaping project and engage with Aucklanders. Michael Wood said the previous process didn’t ... More>>
Stand With Pike: Families Meet Over Next Steps
The Pike River Family Reference Group, which represents families of 27 Pike River Men, have met with the families they represent to discuss the final stages of the drift recovery project. The Minister for Pike River Recovery, and the Agency’s ... More>>
Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast
Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>
NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year
Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>
Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better
The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>
Maori Party: New National Executive
This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>