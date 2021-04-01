Ngāpuhi Focused On Aspirational Future Following Independent Reviews

Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi (TRAION) are making a raft of constitutional changes following an independent review of its governance model, unanimously accepting all 13 recommendations made by the reviewer.

Simultaneously, an independent financial review spanning back to 2014, identified the need for some “procedural improvements”. TRAION Board Chair, Wane Wharerau said the organisation is making corrective changes to its operations and procedures as a result. Both reviews were completed in November 2020.

TRAION Board Chair, Wane Wharerau.

The financial review conducted by Deloitte made further recommendations on financial reporting standards and authority around expenditure and invoicing. Mr Wharerau said there were no incidences of dishonesty or fraud reported in the findings, “however TRAION will tighten up on processes nonetheless.”

“From the outset of this new leadership, our aim has been to completely review ourselves and to identify problems from a financial and governing perspective,” he said.

“Our governance and financial systems faced the scrutiny of two leading independent audit companies. We are confident our response will inspire greater trust in our stewardship of assets in our care. This should place Ngāpuhi in an increasingly improving relationship with our whānau.”

Mr Wharerau said findings of the financial review should put to rest any allegations of impropriety or mismanagement of funds.

“The Board want to thank our staff for their loyalty and dedication to Ngāpuhi. We attribute these clear results to our employers and past leadership in both governance and operations of our organisation. Under the guidance of our appointed Chief Executive, Sam Napia we are confident in continuing to forge more trust between the governors, operations and our wider whānau.”

“With these robust, timely and informative reviews now complete we will firmly focus on Ngāpuhi’s future aspirations.”

© Scoop Media

