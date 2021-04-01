Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fleets Invited To Celebrate Fleet Safety At Evening With Greg Murphy

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 6:01 pm
Press Release: Brake NZ

Fleet operators, suppliers and health & safety professionals are invited to join Brake, the road safety charity for An Evening with Greg Murphy.

The evening is one of a series of events to mark Brake’s 10th birthday. Attendees will hear from professional racing driver, road safety advocate and AutoSense Ambassador Greg Murphy, and have an opportunity to network with other fleet and health & safety professionals.

An Evening with Greg Murphy

Wednesday 14 April 2021, Auckland

Early bird tickets: $65 +GST (until 5 April)

Standard tickets: $75 +GST

This event will provide an opportunity to:

· Network with other fleet and health & safety professionals

· Hear from Greg Murphy about his life, work and passion for road and fleet safety

· Hear more about the work of Brake and Global Fleet Champions, some of our achievements over the last 10 years and some future developments in fleet and road safety

· Celebrate fleet safety with some of the past winners of the Australasian Fleet Champions Awards

About Murph

With over 400 V8 Supercar race starts, multiple Bathurst 1000 wins and appointments with some of the highest profile race teams in Australasia, Greg is rightfully considered one of the greats by fellow competitors and fans alike. Murph has now taken on a different role than behind the wheel, and is commentator during the races and a motorsport TV Presenter, and a road safety advocate, along with being an AutoSense Ambassador.

To register, book online. Find out more about the event at: globalfleetchampions.org/events/an-evening-with-greg-murphy/.

Greg Murphy is kindly attending this event thanks to AutoSense.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this event and give fleets an opportunity to hear from someone as experienced and passionate as Murph, and to network with others in the industry. Fleet safety is an important part of our work, and over the last 10 years a lot of developments have taken place in this space. We look forward to the future of fleet safety, and to working with fleet operators and suppliers to help reduce road risk. I encourage fleets to join us.”

Organisations can also access more events, webinar recordings and fleet safety resources by joining Global Fleet Champions, Brake’s not-for-profit membership service, sharing good practice in addressing road risk. Free to join, members receive access to resources such as guidance reports and tools for using with drivers, access to Brake’s webinars, information about other Brake events, and the latest road safety research. Find out more and join at www.globalfleetchampions.org.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Brake NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle To Bring Some Humanity Into Amazon’s Work Practices

Whenever we use Amazon for online shopping delivery, we should feel guilty. The company’s labour practices are notoriously unsafe. Shop floor employees in Amazon warehouses are required to work punishing ten to 12 hour shifts that routinely require them to walk 24 kilometres a day to fill orders and stack shelves. Meanwhile, their work output and journeys round the warehouses are being electronically tracked and timed to maximise efficiency... More>>


 
 

Minimum Wage: 1 April Changes Raise Incomes For 1.4 Million New Zealanders

Changes to the minimum wage, main benefit levels and superannuation rates that come into force today will raise the incomes for around 1.4 million New Zealanders. “This Government is committed to raising the incomes for all New Zealanders as part of ... More>>

Government: Next Steps For Auckland Light Rail

Transport Minister Michael Wood is getting Auckland light rail back on track with the announcement of an establishment unit to progress this important city-shaping project and engage with Aucklanders. Michael Wood said the previous process didn’t ... More>>

ALSO:

Stand With Pike: Families Meet Over Next Steps

The Pike River Family Reference Group, which represents families of 27 Pike River Men, have met with the families they represent to discuss the final stages of the drift recovery project. The Minister for Pike River Recovery, and the Agency’s ... More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 