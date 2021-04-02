Police Disappointed With Distracted Dunedin Drivers
Friday, 2 April 2021, 7:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Dunedin Police are disappointed with the number of
drivers caught using their cell phones.
Over the past
two days Police conducted two, one-hour operations focusing
on dangerous driving behaviour in Dunedin specifically
targeting drivers that were using cell phones and not
wearing seat belts.
Unfortunately 32 infringements for
using cell phones were issued as well as 4 for not wearing
seat belts.
Two of the cell phone infringements
involved heavy vehicles.
Dunedin Police will be
continuing to focus on speed, impairment, distraction and
ensuring people are wearing seat belts with operations in
and around the
district.
