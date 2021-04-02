Police Disappointed With Distracted Dunedin Drivers

Dunedin Police are disappointed with the number of drivers caught using their cell phones.

Over the past two days Police conducted two, one-hour operations focusing on dangerous driving behaviour in Dunedin specifically targeting drivers that were using cell phones and not wearing seat belts.

Unfortunately 32 infringements for using cell phones were issued as well as 4 for not wearing seat belts.

Two of the cell phone infringements involved heavy vehicles.

Dunedin Police will be continuing to focus on speed, impairment, distraction and ensuring people are wearing seat belts with operations in and around the district.

