Woman Dies Following Boating Incident
Friday, 2 April 2021, 7:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
01 April 2021
A woman has died after suffering
critical injuries in a boating incident in the Waitematā
Harbour this evening.
Emergency services were alerted
to the incident at 5.15pm.
The boat was a chartered
vessel that left the Viaduct this afternoon, carrying
approximately 30 passengers.
Police and Maritime NZ
are working together to understand the circumstances leading
to the woman’s injuries.
Victim Support is being put
in place for the other passengers on the
boat.
