Woman Dies Following Boating Incident

01 April 2021

A woman has died after suffering critical injuries in a boating incident in the Waitematā Harbour this evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 5.15pm.

The boat was a chartered vessel that left the Viaduct this afternoon, carrying approximately 30 passengers.

Police and Maritime NZ are working together to understand the circumstances leading to the woman’s injuries.

Victim Support is being put in place for the other passengers on the boat.

