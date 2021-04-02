Fatal Crash - Kaihere, SH27

01 April 2021

One person has died and three others sustained moderate injuries after a truck and car collided in Kaihere, Hauraki.

Police were called at 7.54pm to the incident on State Highway 27.

The highway will be closed and traffic diverted at Torehape Road and Kaihere Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been alerted.

