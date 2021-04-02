Traffic Delays After Two Serious Crashes In Waikato
Friday, 2 April 2021, 7:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
01 April 2021
Police are urging drivers
heading to their holiday destinations tonight for Easter to
take it easy.
There has been one fatal accident on
State Highway 27 in Kaihere this evening.
There has
also been a serious crash on State Highway 2 in Mangatawhiri
at 9.20pm, and one person is in a serious
condition.
Traffic is gridlocked between Kopu and
Whangamata and we urge motorists to be patient and to not
take any unnecessary risks.
You can also view this
release, including any additional images, on the NZ
Police app or at: https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/traffic-delays-after-two-serious-crashes-waikato
