Traffic Delays After Two Serious Crashes In Waikato

01 April 2021

Police are urging drivers heading to their holiday destinations tonight for Easter to take it easy.

There has been one fatal accident on State Highway 27 in Kaihere this evening.

There has also been a serious crash on State Highway 2 in Mangatawhiri at 9.20pm, and one person is in a serious condition.

Traffic is gridlocked between Kopu and Whangamata and we urge motorists to be patient and to not take any unnecessary risks.

