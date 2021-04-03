Name Release - Fatal Crash, Pahitatua
Saturday, 3 April 2021, 4:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the woman who died
following a crash on SH2 Pahiatua near Henderson Road on 26
March 2021.
She was Karen Diane Chandler, 67, of
Hawke's Bay.
The investigation into the circumstances
of the crash is ongoing.
Police extend their
sympathies to Ms Chandler's family and
friends.
