Name Release - Fatal Crash, Pahitatua

Police can now release the name of the woman who died following a crash on SH2 Pahiatua near Henderson Road on 26 March 2021.

She was Karen Diane Chandler, 67, of Hawke's Bay.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Police extend their sympathies to Ms Chandler's family and friends.

