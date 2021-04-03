Name Release: Fatal Crash, Whakamaru

Police can now release the name of the woman who died following a crash at the intersection of State Highways 30 and 32 near Whakamaru on 2 April 2021.

She was Kellie Jane Greer, 49, of Tauranga.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Police extend their sympathies to her family and friends.

