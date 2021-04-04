Water Incident: Taieri Mouth, Dunedin

A child has died in Dunedin Hospital following a boating incident near Taieri Mouth earlier today.

Another child remains in a serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Three other people, including two adults and a child have now been released from hospital care.

Police will investigate the circumstances of the death on behalf of the Coroner.

There will be no further updates today.

