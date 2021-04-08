Man Dies Following Water Incident, Ōhope Beach
Thursday, 8 April 2021, 3:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise a man in his 40s has died following a
water incident at Ōhope Beach today.
Emergency
services were called to the incident around
1:25pm.
The man was pulled from the water and medical
attention was provided however he sadly died at the
scene.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
