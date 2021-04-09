Community Event Aims To Create Buzz About Ten Year Plan

A family event in the garden outside Lawson Field Theatre on Saturday aims to create an enjoyable family environment to discuss Council’s plans for the next ten years.

“We’re inviting the community to come down and talk about what’s important to them and understand the issues that we face together as a region,” said Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

Council is seeking feedback on issues such as road maintenance, water pipes, biodiversity, township upgrades, flood protection and a city wetlands.

“We received great feedback from our coast events earlier in the month. Now we’re asking the city to come out and see what the Long Term Plan is really about,” she said.

“We’ll have experts on hand to discuss the issues that are important to our rohe, prizes, free activities for the kids and the bbq will be pumping too.”

The event is from 9am to 2pm on Saturday. Consultation on the long term plan is open until 23 April. More information can be found on Council’s website.

