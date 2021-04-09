Change Of Fire Season For Wellington
Friday, 9 April 2021, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Wellington is moving from a restricted fire season to an
open fire season from 9.00am on Monday 12 April.
An
open fire season means you don’t need a permit to light an
outdoor fire.
The change of season for Wellington
covers the council boundaries for the Kapiti Coast, Porirua,
Wellington, Hutt City and Upper Hutt.
Principal Rural
Fire Officer for Wellington Craig Cottrill says cooler
weather in and around the capital means the fire risks have
decreased.
"The recent rain, paired with the drop in
temperature has meant the risk of unwanted fires getting out
of control has decreased," Craig Cottrill
says.
However, he says anyone planning on lighting an
open-air fire should take precautions before undertaking a
burn.
"If people are thinking of lighting a fire, they
should check the forecast conditions and head to www.checkitsalright.nz
for information on safely managing a
fire.
