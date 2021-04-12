Fatal Crash – Herekino, Far North District - Northland
Monday, 12 April 2021, 5:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
11 April 2021
A motorcyclist has died following a
crash on Kaitaia-Awaroa Road, Herekino this
evening.
The crash scene was located shortly before
8.30pm.
The motorcyclist had earlier been reported
missing at around 7.45pm.
Kaitaia-Awaroa Road is
currently closed and will be for some time while the Serious
Crash Unit examine the scene.
Diversions are in place
at Herekino Village and Roma Road.
Motorists are asked
to avoid the area.
When responding to the initial
report of the motorcyclist being missing a fire appliance
being driven to the area has collided with a cow on the
road.
