Update On Police Operation In Murrays Bay

Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 10:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā CIB:

Police have lifted cordons in the Murrays Bay area following an operation on Sunrise Avenue earlier this morning.

Sunrise Avenue has now reopened and residents able to return to their properties.

We are aware of traffic issues as a result of the operation earlier this morning and we would like to acknowledge the community's cooperation.

Area staff have been liaising with local schools near the cordons and Police ensured all students were able to get into school safely this morning.

The suspicious item located by Police earlier this morning at the Sunrise Avenue property has now been made safe.

Police remain at an address where our enquiries are ongoing.

A number of occupants from this address are assisting us with our enquiries.

While our investigation is ongoing, we are limited in further comment at this stage.

