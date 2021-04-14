Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC Receives Report On States And Trends Of Freshwater In Otago

Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 4:24 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) today received a significant state of the environment report on river and lake water quality in the region.

The study reports on the state of water quality on a site-by-site basis, relative to nationwide targets specified in the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020. It also assesses water quality trends at each site where there is sufficient data, and across Otago as a whole.

The report considers 10 water quality variables and indicators at over 120 monitoring sites in Otago: 110 river sites, and 22 sites and depths at nine lakes.

General Manager Strategy, Policy and Science Gwyneth Elsum said the information in the report was valuable for ORC and the wider community as it updates our knowledge of water quality across Otago.

“This report largely reflects the patterns we have seen in the past, which tell us that water quality is best in the headwaters and at higher elevations, but it suffers at sites in smaller, low-elevation streams that drain pastoral or urban catchments.

“That spatial pattern of water quality in Otago will inform the development of our new Land and Water Regional Plan, which divides the region by catchment into freshwater management areas.

“This information will also support ORC and the community to implement other water quality improvement initiatives,” Ms Elsum said.

The report does not analyse the drivers for water degradation trends, due to the lack of detailed information that ORC currently holds on land use and land management changes at a local or catchment scale. ORC recently formed a new science team to develop its knowledge in this area.

The ‘State and Trends of River and Lake Water Quality in the Otago Region 2000-2020’ report can be viewed online at https://www.orc.govt.nz/plans-policies-reports/reports-and-publications/water-quality/research-and-technical-reports

The analysis in today’s report will be repeated next year with data up until June 2022, to give ORC a clear baseline to evaluate the effectiveness of its upcoming Land and Water Regional Plan in the future.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour Refusing To Lead A Progressive Drugs Policy

Once again, Labour has chosen not to use (a) its parliamentary majority and (b) the huge mandate it was given at the last election in order to (c) bring about progressive social change. Once again, Labour seems to regard its main purpose for being in power as being to keep National and Act out of power. Will Labour for instance, overhaul our out-dated, unsafe, and unjust laws on drugs? No, it will not... More>>

 

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:


Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 