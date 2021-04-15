Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Chamber Survey Reveals Business Support For Kāpiti Airport

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 10:24 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

Kāpiti, 15 April 2021 - More than 70% of Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce members want to keep Kāpiti Airport open, according to recent survey results.

The Chamber survey was conducted in February/March 2021, polling members about the Airport and its role in the community and economy. The future of Kāpiti Airport is currently uncertain while the airport property owners consider their options.

72% of respondents use the Airport for a mix of business or personal travel, and 37% of businesses say they are enhanced by having access to the Airport. Monique Leith, Chamber Co-Chair, says those surveyed highlighted its role as an asset to the region and future potential if used wisely.

“Some respondents particularly valued the vital links to Auckland, time saved travelling versus travelling to Wellington, the importance for medical and civil emergency services, local tourism, pilot training or convenient options for visiting family in Nelson and Auckland,” says Monique Leith.

The survey also found that over 57% of respondents supported a future mixed-use model of the airport land (surrounding the airstrip) with potential residential or commercial development. An additional 16.39% supported commercial use only and 4.92% residential use only.

“Our members have long supported the retention of Kāpiti Airport. Just two years ago, we worked hard to bring Air Chathams to our community. It benefits local businesses with respondents stating it created access to flights for meetings, air freight opportunities, more visitors and extra job opportunities, creating a more skilled workforce for the region,” says Monique Leith.

The Chamber survey results are available on request.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour Refusing To Lead A Progressive Drugs Policy

Once again, Labour has chosen not to use (a) its parliamentary majority and (b) the huge mandate it was given at the last election in order to (c) bring about progressive social change. Once again, Labour seems to regard its main purpose for being in power as being to keep National and Act out of power. Will Labour for instance, overhaul our out-dated, unsafe, and unjust laws on drugs? No, it will not... More>>

 

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:


Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 