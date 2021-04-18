Serious Crash - Te Matai Road, Te Puke - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 18 April 2021, 3:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash between a car
and a motorbike near Te Puke.
The crash occurred at
around 3:34pm on Te Matai Road between Mark Road and Waimea
Drive.
Initial indications are that there are serious
injuries.
An update on injuries will be provided when
able.
The Serious Crash unit is
attending.
Diversions are being put in
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible and to expect
delays.
