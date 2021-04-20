Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CEDA Appoints Two New Board Members

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 1:56 pm
Palmerston North City and Manawatū District Councils are pleased to announce the appointment of Arthur Chin and Margy Maré to the Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA) Board.

Both Arthur and Margy bring extensive professional backgrounds with them to the board as well as local knowledge and connections.

Arthur has 17 years’ experience in the higher education and banking sectors, where a number of his roles centred on international relations and business development. He has established positive working relationships with many industry stakeholders in the Manawatu-Whanganui region, including both local and central government, Iwi and mainstream organisations. In 2017 he completed a doctorate from Massey University as the recipient of the Prime Minister's Scholarship for Asia.

“I am familiar with the economic and demographic opportunities in Palmerston North and my objective is to bring prosperity to the region through my position on the CEDA board,” says Chin.

Margy, a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Member of the Institute of Directors of New Zealand, brings over 20 years of senior finance Corporate experience and is the Director of Country Finance with DKSH New Zealand. Margy has been an instrumental member of the country management team, which has significantly increased the size of the organisation within the 10 years that she has been there.

“I look forward to bringing my experience and values of hard work, commitment and striving for best practice to the CEDA board and I aim to be an integral member of the team,” says Margy.

Mayor Grant Smith says with the economic growth expected in Palmerston North and the region in the coming decade, the skills and governance Margy and Arthur will bring to the role supporting CEDA will be critical.

“Margy and Arthur will help CEDA maintain, develop and grow the support the region needs and Palmerston North especially in the years ahead.”

Mayor Helen Worboys says that gaining high calibre board members such as Arthur and Margy is crucial to CEDA as the organisation navigates through a period of variation in scope of operations.

“Arthur and Margy have successfully implemented significant organisational change for the companies that they have worked for. This experience will be invaluable to CEDA over the next few months and I look forward to their contribution,” says Mayor Worboys.

Both Mayors Smith and Worboys thank and congratulate retiring board members Blair O’Keefe and Sue Foley for their contribution to CEDA and wish them both a happy and well-earned retirement.
 

