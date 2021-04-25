Arrest Following Mt Cook Death
Sunday, 25 April 2021, 1:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating the death of a woman in Mt Cook,
Wellington have made an arrest.
A 42-year-old man was
taken into custody overnight and charged with
murder.
He is expected to appear in Wellington
District Court tomorrow, Monday 26 April.
The
woman’s body was located at an address on Brooklyn Road
about 6.30pm yesterday.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of her death are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more