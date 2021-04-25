Arrest Following Mt Cook Death

Police investigating the death of a woman in Mt Cook, Wellington have made an arrest.

A 42-year-old man was taken into custody overnight and charged with murder.

He is expected to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow, Monday 26 April.

The woman’s body was located at an address on Brooklyn Road about 6.30pm yesterday.

Enquiries into the circumstances of her death are ongoing.

