Canterbury Police Seek Sightings Of Homicide Victim's Vehicle

Canterbury Police are appealing to the public for sightings of a car belonging to the victim of a homicide in Sydenham yesterday afternoon.

Police are interested in sightings of a grey Holden Calais with the registration LDE987.

The car is believed to have left the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust on Brougham Street at 11.15am on Saturday, April 25.

It was then abandoned twenty-minutes later on Monsaraz Boulevard near Halswell Road around 11.35am.

Police have continued with a scene examination at the housing complex today and expect to be there for at least two more days.

A post mortem for the 50 year-old male victim is scheduled for Monday, April 26.

Anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who saw the vehicle in the area are urged to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote the number P046279215.

