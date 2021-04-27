Serious Crash - Central
Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 5:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 3 just south of Ratana, near Whanganui, is
closed due to a serious crash.
It happened just before
5pm and involved a ute and a van.
Initial indications
suggest one person has critical injuries and three others
have serious injuries.
A helicopter was called to
transport the most seriously injured person to
hospital.
Diversions are being put in place, however
motorists are asked to avoid travelling this route if
possible.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
