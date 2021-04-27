Serious Crash - Central

State Highway 3 just south of Ratana, near Whanganui, is closed due to a serious crash.

It happened just before 5pm and involved a ute and a van.

Initial indications suggest one person has critical injuries and three others have serious injuries.

A helicopter was called to transport the most seriously injured person to hospital.

Diversions are being put in place, however motorists are asked to avoid travelling this route if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

© Scoop Media

