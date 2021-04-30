Otago’s Newest Stock Truck Effluent Disposal Site Now Open For Business At Tarras

The new stock truck effluent disposal site (STED) is located on the right-hand side of State Highway 8 when approaching Tarras from the Lindis Pass, covering the northern route in and out of Central Otago.

Otago Regional Council (ORC) General Manager Operations Gavin Palmer said the site was expected to further reduce stock effluent on roads across Central Otago.

“The benefits of a comprehensive network for stock trucks to safely dispose of effluent go beyond farmers and trucking companies. Untreated effluent, when spilled on our highways, can have significant safety impacts for other road users, as well as polluting the environment when it is washed into local waterways.”

The site is open ahead of the annual stock moving day on 1 June.

“ORC encourages farmers to stand their stock overnight before moving, to reduce effluent on the journey. Trucking companies should have effluent storage tanks installed and plan their journey to make use of the disposal sites around Otago,” Dr Palmer said.

Anyone can report stock truck effluent spills by phoning ORC’s pollution hotline, on 0800 800 033.

