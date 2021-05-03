One Person Has Died Following Waihi House Fire
Monday, 3 May 2021, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Scott
Neilson:
Police can now confirm a 63-year-old female
has died following a fire at a property on Queen Street in
Waihi on Monday morning.
Emergency services were
alerted to a significant house fire around
10.40am.
Police are currently speaking to witnesses
and completing a scene examination to determine the
circumstances around the
death.
