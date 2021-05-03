One Person Has Died Following Waihi House Fire

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson:

Police can now confirm a 63-year-old female has died following a fire at a property on Queen Street in Waihi on Monday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a significant house fire around 10.40am.

Police are currently speaking to witnesses and completing a scene examination to determine the circumstances around the death.

