Arrest Following Alleged Threat To Cook Strait Ferries

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham:

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in relation to an alleged threat directed at the Cook Strait ferry services in Picton today.

Charges are still being considered however he is expected to appear in the Blenheim District Court tomorrow.

We appreciate today's incident caused considerable disruption and distress for many.

I would like to acknowledge our Specialist Search Group staff who flew from Wellington to complete an extensive search of both the terminal buildings and ferries, and the investigation team who identified and located the alleged offender.

