Recovery Operation Underway On Taranaki Maunga
Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 12:53 pm
A recovery operation is currently underway in Taranaki to
retrieve the bodies of two climbers following an incident
overnight.
Police were notified just before 10pm that
a climber had fallen near the summit of Taranaki
Maunga.
A Search and Rescue Operation was commenced,
and the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter was
dispatched.
Police located the bodies of two climbers
just after midnight.
Due to the weather and light
conditions, the bodies could not be recovered at the
time.
Police and Alpine Cliff Rescue staff are
currently on the mountain attempting to recover the bodies
and conduct a scene examination.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the incident are ongoing and efforts are
being made to identify the two people
involved.
