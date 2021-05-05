Serious Crash In Waiohau - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 5:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a crash between a truck and a
car on Galatea Road in Waiohau at 4.30pm this
afternoon.
One person has serious injuries and the
crash is blocking parts of the road.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses
For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>